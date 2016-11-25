The Huskies took some big steps to quieting the raucous crowd at Martin Stadium, scoring on their first two drives to take a 14-0 lead with 7:45 left in the first quarter of Friday’s Apple Cup.

Washington went 76 yards on its first scoring drive, with 50 of the yards coming on a trick play. Jake Browning threw a backward pass to Dante Pettis, who fired strike to a wide open Darrell Daniels. Gaskin capped the march with a 2-yard scoring run.

Washington State was driving on its first possession, but running back Jamal Morrow fumbled and it was recovered by UW’s D.J. Beavers. The Huskies made them pay, driving 46 yards for a touchdown that was finished off by an 18-yard pass from Browning to Pettis on second-and-goal.