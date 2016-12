Dante Pettis caught a 16-yard pass in the right corner of the end zone, giving Washington a 7-0 lead over No. 1 Alabama with 8:01 remaining in the first quarter of the Peach Bowl on Saturday.

After both teams punted after their first possessions, UW quarterback Jake Browning led an eight-play, 64-yard drive that was culminated with his scoring pass to Pettis.