Bynum is rated a three-star recruit by Scout.

The Huskies have reeled in another one of the top recruits from the state of Oregon.

Draco Bynum, a three-star defensive end from Wilsonville, Ore., announced his commitment to Washington on Saturday, choosing the Huskies over offers from Oregon, UCLA, USC and others.

Bynum, listed at 6-feet-5, 250 pounds, won the Big Man Challenge during a Las Vegas regional camp in February.

He is the eighth known commitment for UW in the 2018 class and the second from Oregon. Four-star wide receiver Trey Lowe, out of Portland’s Jesuit High, committed to the Huskies in March.

UW’s 2018 Recruiting Class

Jacob Sirmon, QB, 6-5, 225, Bothell HS

Colson Yankoff, QB, 6-4, 200, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) HS

Trey Lowe, WR, 5-8, 175, Jesuit HS, Portland

Austin Osborne, WR, 6-3, 175, Mission Viejo HS, Mission Viejo Calif.

Marquis Spiker, WR, 6-3, 180, Murrieta Valley HS, Murrieta, Calif.

Devin Culp, TE, 6-5, 215, Gonzaga Prep, Spokane

Draco Bynum, DE, 6-2, 250, Wilsonville HS, Wilsonville, Ore.

Jack Sirmon, LB, 6-2, 220, Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.

