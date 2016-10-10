Washington, the Pac-12's only undefeated team, is starting to separate from the other conference contenders following a pair of blowout victories. Also, Washington State is rising fast up the rankings.

For the second straight week, Washington thrashed a once-Pac-12 powerhouse and continues to separate from everyone else in the conference.

If the Huskies made a statement with a 44-6 thumping over Stanford on Sept. 30, then last Saturday’s 70-21 rout against Oregon at Autzen Stadium just might be the story for this UW team whose peers may not be within the Pac-12 – but rather among the nation’s elite.

See our rankings for Week 7 below:

(1) Washington (6-0, 3-0): Sophomore QB Jake Browning has 23 touchdown passes (3.6 per game) and is on pace to throw 54 if the Huskies play at least two postseason games. California’s Jared Goff holds the Pac-12 single season record with 43 in 2015. Keith Price (33 TDs in 2011) is UW’s record holder. In case you’re wondering, Hawaii’s Colt Brennan set the NCAA record with 58 in 2006. Next up: Bye.

(5) Utah (5-1, 2-1): Injuries has decimated the depth at running back and the Utes are down to their sixth-string ball carrier. “This is the worst year I can remember,” coach Kyle Whittingham told the Salt Lake Tribune when asked about the rash of running back injuries. Utah is also exploring changes on the offensive line after racking up 11 false start penalties in Saturday’s 36-23 win over Arizona. The victory was also marred by a sloppy performance by a defense that gave up a season-high 475 yards. Next up: At Oregon State.

(7) USC (3-3, 2-2): Feels like we need to remind everyone that the Trojans’ only losses were on the road against ranked teams (Alabama, Stanford and Utah). After a 1-3 start, USC won the next two games at Memorial Stadium where Clay Helton, an interim coach last season, is undefeated. After a road trip this week, USC returns home to face California and Oregon. The Trojans could have a five-game winning streak heading into a potential Nov. 12 showdown at Washington. Next up: At Arizona.

(9) Washington State (3-2, 2-0): No team has climbed faster in the rankings than the Cougars. Three weeks ago, they had a 1-2 record and occupied the bottom spot. After throttling Oregon 51-33 two weeks ago, WSU hammered Stanford 42-16 last Saturday. The Cougars have outscored opponents 149-55 during its three-game winning streak. WSU and UW are the only undefeated teams in Pac-12 play. Next up: Against UCLA.

(8) Arizona State (5-1, 2-1): A suspect pass defense that allows 404 yards per game (ranks last among 128 NCAA Division I FBS teams) and the uncertainty at quarterback makes it difficult to believe the Sun Devils can be serious contenders for the Pac-12 South title. Backup QB Brady White will miss the rest of the season after suffering a leg injury in 23-20 Saturday’s win over UCLA. He was starting in place of Manny Wilkins, who was sidelined on crutches last week with a high ankle sprain. ASU coach Todd Graham expects him to practice Thursday and hopes he’ll play Saturday. If Wilkins doesn’t return, ASU will be forced to rely on freshman Dillon Sterling-Cole. Next up: At Colorado.

(3) Colorado (4-2, 2-1): It was fun while it lasted. The Buffaloes’ return to the top 25 rankings after an 11-year absence lasted just one week following a 21-17 loss at USC. The Buffaloes were looking to make a statement and notch their first win against the Trojans. Instead, they fell to 0-11 against USC because they failed to take advantage of four Trojans turnovers. It’s fair to wonder if Colorado has benefitted from a fairly lackluster schedule, which included wins against Oregon and Oregon State. Next up: Against Arizona State.

(6) UCLA (3-3, 1-2): Sophomore standout QB Josh Rosen was twice knocked out of Saturday’s 23-20 loss at Arizona State with a right leg injury. He’s questionable this week. If he can’t go, the Bruins turn to former walk-on Mike Fafaul who was 3-of-11 passing for 44 yards and two interceptions in relief last week. Even more disconcerning is UCLA is averaging 2.95 yards per carry, which ranks 126th among the 128 NCAA Division I FBS teams. Next up: At WSU.

(4) California (3-3, 1-2): A porous defense has been an anchor dragging a dynamic offense and brilliant QB Davis Webb to the bottom of the rankings. In its three losses, Cal has scored at least 40 points in each game. However, the Golden Bears allowed an average of 41.7 points in the three defeats. Good time for a week off considering Webb hurt his hand and WR Chad Hansen suffered a foot injury in Saturday’s 47-44 OT loss at Oregon State. Next up: Bye.

(2) Stanford (3-2, 2-2): Christian McCaffrey can’t save the Cardinal. Last year’s Heisman Trophy runner-up can’t even finish games these days. He left Saturday’s 42-16 loss to Washington State in the second half with an injury and did not return. McCaffrey has been held to 49 and 35 rushing yards in the past two games respectively. Stanford’s once-dominant offensive line has allowed 12 sacks in the past two games. Next up: At Notre Dame.

(12) Oregon State (2-3, 1-1): Second-year coach Gary Andersen will never forget his first Pac-12 win. The Beavers’ 47-44 OT victory against Cal snapped a 12-game Pac-12 losing streak. The thriller included a phenomenal performance from RB Ryan Nall (221 yards and 3 TDs) and QB Darrel Garretson, who had a game-winning 16-yard TD run in OT. OSU ran for 474 yards, a school record against a Pac-12 opponent. The Beavers also held Cal’s Davis Webb to a season-low 113 passing yards. Next up: Against Utah