It will be a top-10 showdown when No. 4 Washington (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12) plays No. 9 Colorado (10-2, 8-1) in Friday’s Pac-12 championship game.
The Huskies rose two spots in The Associated Press Top 25 poll Sunday, two days after their 45-17 victory at Washington State in the Apple Cup. The No. 4 ranking matches a season high for the Huskies, who were also fourth for three weeks from Oct. 23 to Nov. 13.
Colorado clinched the Pac-12 South title on Saturday night with a 27-22 victory over Utah. The Buffaloes, 1-8 in 2015, had the greatest one-year turnaround in conference history.
UW will be the designated home team in the championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
Washington is playing for a spot in the College Football Playoffs; they will likely get the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the national semifinals if they win Friday. If the Huskies lose, they are likely headed to the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.
Here’s the complete AP Top 25 this week:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Washington
- Michigan
- Wisconsin
- Oklahoma
- Penn State
- Colorado
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Florida State
- Western Michigan
- West Virginia
- Florida
- Louisville
- Stanford
- Auburn
- Virginia Tech
- Navy
- LSU
- Iowa
- Nebraska
- South Florida
- Pitt
And here’s the ballot I submitted to The AP this week:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Washington
- Michigan
- Wisconsin
- Colorado
- Penn State
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Western Michigan
- Florida State
- West Virginia
- Auburn
- South Florida
- Navy
- Florida
- Stanford
- Virginia Tech
- Iowa
- Pitt
- Louisville
- Utah
- LSU
