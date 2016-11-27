It will be a top-10 showdown in Friday's Pac-12 title game vs. No. 9 Colorado.

Share story

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

It will be a top-10 showdown when No. 4 Washington (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12) plays No. 9 Colorado (10-2, 8-1) in Friday’s Pac-12 championship game.

The Huskies rose two spots in The Associated Press Top 25 poll Sunday, two days after their 45-17 victory at Washington State in the Apple Cup. The No. 4 ranking matches a season high for the Huskies, who were also fourth for three weeks from Oct. 23 to Nov. 13.

Colorado clinched the Pac-12 South title on Saturday night with a 27-22 victory over Utah. The Buffaloes, 1-8 in 2015, had the greatest one-year turnaround in conference history.

UW will be the designated home team in the championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Most Read Stories

Cyber Sale! Save 90% on digital access.

Washington is playing for a spot in the College Football Playoffs; they will likely get the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the national semifinals if they win Friday. If the Huskies lose, they are likely headed to the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.

Here’s the complete AP Top 25 this week:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Washington
  5. Michigan
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Penn State
  9. Colorado
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida State
  13. Western Michigan
  14. West Virginia
  15. Florida
  16. Louisville
  17. Stanford
  18. Auburn
  19. Virginia Tech
  20. Navy
  21. LSU
  22. Iowa
  23. Nebraska
  24. South Florida
  25. Pitt

And here’s the ballot I submitted to The AP this week:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Washington
  5. Michigan
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Colorado
  8. Penn State
  9. Oklahoma
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Western Michigan
  13. Florida State
  14. West Virginia
  15. Auburn
  16. South Florida
  17. Navy
  18. Florida
  19. Stanford
  20. Virginia Tech
  21. Iowa
  22. Pitt
  23. Louisville
  24. Utah
  25. LSU
Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.