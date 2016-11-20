It's just the sixth time in the 109-year history of the rivalry that both teams are ranked for the Apple Cup.
Washington moved up one spot to No. 6 and Washington State fell three spots to No. 23 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday morning.
Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. Friday at Martin Stadium in Pullman. FOX will broadcast the game.
Here’s the complete AP Top 25 this week:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Wisconsin
- Washington
- Oklahoma
- Penn State
- Colorado
- Oklahoma State
- Louisville
- USC
- FLorida
- Western Michigan
- Florida State
- Auburn
- Nebraska
- Houston
- West Virginia
- Boise State
- Utah
- Texas A&M
- Washington State
- Tennessee
- LSU
You can find a complete breakdown of AP voters’ ballots here. Here’s the ballot I submitted to the AP for this week:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Washington
- Wisconsin
- Colorado
- Penn State
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Louisville
- Florida
- Oklahoma State
- Nebraska
- Utah
- Auburn
- Florida State
- Washington State
- Western Michigan
- West Virginia
- Boise State
- Houston
- Stanford
- Texas A&M
- Minnesota
