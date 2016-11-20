It's just the sixth time in the 109-year history of the rivalry that both teams are ranked for the Apple Cup.

Washington moved up one spot to No. 6 and Washington State fell three spots to No. 23 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday morning.

For the first time since 2001, both teams will be ranked for the Apple Cup. It’s just the sixth time in the 109-year history of the rivalry that both teams are ranked for the game.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. Friday at Martin Stadium in Pullman. FOX will broadcast the game.

Here’s the complete AP Top 25 this week:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. Clemson
  5. Wisconsin
  6. Washington
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Penn State
  9. Colorado
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Louisville
  12. USC
  13. FLorida
  14. Western Michigan
  15. Florida State
  16. Auburn
  17. Nebraska
  18. Houston
  19. West Virginia
  20. Boise State
  21. Utah
  22. Texas A&M
  23. Washington State
  24. Tennessee
  25. LSU

You can find a complete breakdown of AP voters’ ballots here. Here’s the ballot I submitted to the AP for this week:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Michigan
  5. Washington
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Colorado
  8. Penn State
  9. Oklahoma
  10. USC
  11. Louisville
  12. Florida
  13. Oklahoma State
  14. Nebraska
  15. Utah
  16. Auburn
  17. Florida State
  18. Washington State
  19. Western Michigan
  20. West Virginia
  21. Boise State
  22. Houston
  23. Stanford
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Minnesota
