It's just the sixth time in the 109-year history of the rivalry that both teams are ranked for the Apple Cup.

Washington moved up one spot to No. 6 and Washington State fell three spots to No. 23 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday morning.

For the first time since 2001, both teams will be ranked for the Apple Cup. It’s just the sixth time in the 109-year history of the rivalry that both teams are ranked for the game.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. Friday at Martin Stadium in Pullman. FOX will broadcast the game.

Here’s the complete AP Top 25 this week:

Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Wisconsin Washington Oklahoma Penn State Colorado Oklahoma State Louisville USC FLorida Western Michigan Florida State Auburn Nebraska Houston West Virginia Boise State Utah Texas A&M Washington State Tennessee LSU

You can find a complete breakdown of AP voters’ ballots here. Here’s the ballot I submitted to the AP for this week: