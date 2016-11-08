USC enters the CFP rankings at No. 20 ahead of Saturday's visit to Husky Stadium.

For one week, at least, the skepticism of the Washington Huskies’ resume has tempered.

The undefeated Huskies rose one spot to No. 4 in the College Football Playoff committee’s second rankings of the season Tuesday. The top-four ranking is significant, of course, because the top four teams in the CFP’s final rankings on Dec. 4 will be invited to the national semifinals.

There was much speculation that Ohio State (8-1) or Louisville (8-1) could jump ahead of the Huskies, based on the committee’s stated doubt of the Huskies’ schedule. That didn’t happen.

The good news doubled for Washington when USC entered the CFP rankings at No. 20. The Huskies (9-0, 6-0 Pac-12) and Trojans (6-3, 5-2) play Saturday at Husky Stadium. A sold-out crowd is expected for a top-20 showdown that (win or lose) will give the Huskies an important boost to its strength of schedule.

Washington’s strength of schedule is ranked 67th nationally going into this weekend.

“Strength of schedule is one component that is looked at in the comprehensive resume of a particular team,” committee chair Kirby Hocutt said on ESPN. “And last week we said, as a selection committee, that the margin between No. 4 (Texas A&M) and No. 5 Washington was very small. And in the eyes of the committee, the difference is that one loss (the Huskies) were being compared against. … Washington continues to impress the selection committee on the field.”

UW was fifth in the CFP’s first rankings of the season last week, one spot behind one-loss Texas A&M. On Saturday, Texas A&M was upset by Mississippi State and the Huskies’ routed California in Berkeley.

“Washington’s undefeated; they haven’t played great teams, but they are thumping them into the ground, beating them down,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said during the broadcast CFP rankings. “I have no issue at all with them sitting there at No. 4 right now.”

Alabama remains No. 1 in the CFP rankings, followed by Clemson, Michigan and UW. Ohio State is fifth and Louisville sixth.

Three other Pac-12 teams are ranked by the CFP: No. 15 Utah (7-2), No. 12 Colorado (7-2) and No. 23 Washington State (7-2).

NOTE: The Huskies’ 2017 season opener at Rutgers has been moved up one day and will be played on Friday, Sept. 1, in Piscataway Township, N.J, the Big 10 Conference announced on Tuesday.