After its 41-17 rout of Oregon State on Saturday, Washington rose one spot to No. 4 in both The Associated Press Top 25 and the coaches poll released Sunday morning.

Ohio State dropped four spots to No. 6 in the AP poll after getting upset at Penn State.

Utah, meanwhile, climbed two spots to No. 17 after its 52-45 victory at UCLA on Saturday. The Huskies (7-0, 4-0 Pac-12) have opened as an 11-point favorite against the Utes (7-1, 4-1) heading into Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff (FS1).

The College Football Playoff committee will release its first poll next week, on Nov. 1, and for now Utah is the only ranked team remaining on the Huskies’ schedule.

Here’s the complete AP Top 25 this week:

Alabama Michigan Clemson Washington Louisville Ohio State Nebraska Baylor Texas A&M West Virginia Wisconsin Florida State Boise State Florida Auburn Oklahoma Utah Tennessee LSU Western Michigan North Carolina Navy Colorado Penn State Virginia Tech

You can find a detailed breakdown of each voters’ ballot here. And here’s the ballot I submitted to the AP this week:

Alabama Clemson Michigan Washington Louisville Nebraska Baylor West Virginia Ohio State Wisconsin Texas A&M Florida State Florida Utah Boise State Tennessee Oklahoma LSU Auburn Colorado North Carolina Western Michigan Virginia Tech Navy Washington State

Filed to CBS Sports, Week 8 Heisman Watch: 1. L Jackson;

2. J Browning; 3. B Mayfield;

4. L Fournette; 5. Jonathan Allen, Alabama. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) October 23, 2016