Utah jumps two spots in the AP poll after its 52-45 victory at UCLA on Saturday.

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

After its 41-17 rout of Oregon State on Saturday, Washington rose one spot to No. 4 in both The Associated Press Top 25 and the coaches poll released Sunday morning.

Ohio State dropped four spots to No. 6 in the AP poll after getting upset at Penn State.

Utah, meanwhile, climbed two spots to No. 17 after its 52-45 victory at UCLA on Saturday. The Huskies (7-0, 4-0 Pac-12) have opened as an 11-point favorite against the Utes (7-1, 4-1) heading into Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff (FS1).

The College Football Playoff committee will release its first poll next week, on Nov. 1, and for now Utah is the only ranked team remaining on the Huskies’ schedule.

Here’s the complete AP Top 25 this week:

  1. Alabama
  2. Michigan
  3. Clemson
  4. Washington
  5. Louisville
  6. Ohio State
  7. Nebraska
  8. Baylor
  9. Texas A&M
  10. West Virginia
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Florida State
  13. Boise State
  14. Florida
  15. Auburn
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Utah
  18. Tennessee
  19. LSU
  20. Western Michigan
  21. North Carolina
  22. Navy
  23. Colorado
  24. Penn State
  25. Virginia Tech

You can find a detailed breakdown of each voters’ ballot here. And here’s the ballot I submitted to the AP this week:

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Michigan
  4. Washington
  5. Louisville
  6. Nebraska
  7. Baylor
  8. West Virginia
  9. Ohio State
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Florida State
  13. Florida
  14. Utah
  15. Boise State
  16. Tennessee
  17. Oklahoma
  18. LSU
  19. Auburn
  20. Colorado
  21. North Carolina
  22. Western Michigan
  23. Virginia Tech
  24. Navy
  25. Washington State

