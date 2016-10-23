Utah jumps two spots in the AP poll after its 52-45 victory at UCLA on Saturday.
After its 41-17 rout of Oregon State on Saturday, Washington rose one spot to No. 4 in both The Associated Press Top 25 and the coaches poll released Sunday morning.
Ohio State dropped four spots to No. 6 in the AP poll after getting upset at Penn State.
Utah, meanwhile, climbed two spots to No. 17 after its 52-45 victory at UCLA on Saturday. The Huskies (7-0, 4-0 Pac-12) have opened as an 11-point favorite against the Utes (7-1, 4-1) heading into Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff (FS1).
The College Football Playoff committee will release its first poll next week, on Nov. 1, and for now Utah is the only ranked team remaining on the Huskies’ schedule.
Most Read Stories
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- Seattle skyline is tops in construction cranes — more than any other U.S. city
- Kremlin: demands for Assad's departure "thoughtless"
- Complete coverage: No. 5 Huskies roll to 41-17 victory over Oregon State Beavers VIEW
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
Here’s the complete AP Top 25 this week:
- Alabama
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Washington
- Louisville
- Ohio State
- Nebraska
- Baylor
- Texas A&M
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Florida State
- Boise State
- Florida
- Auburn
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Western Michigan
- North Carolina
- Navy
- Colorado
- Penn State
- Virginia Tech
You can find a detailed breakdown of each voters’ ballot here. And here’s the ballot I submitted to the AP this week:
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Washington
- Louisville
- Nebraska
- Baylor
- West Virginia
- Ohio State
- Wisconsin
- Texas A&M
- Florida State
- Florida
- Utah
- Boise State
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Auburn
- Colorado
- North Carolina
- Western Michigan
- Virginia Tech
- Navy
- Washington State
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.