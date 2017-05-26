UW has sold 42,860 season-tickets for 2017.

Twenty-five years ago, in the aftermath of the Huskies’ magical 1991 season, tickets for Washington football games sold out months in advance of the 1992 opener. All 66,000 season tickets that year — including those to students and faculty — were sold.

Tickets were in such demand that in the spring of ’92 UW held a lottery for fans wanting to buy the handful of season tickets remaining.

It was, of course, a different era then — before sanctions leveled against UW began a two-decade run of (mostly) mediocrity, before mega media-rights deals made kickoff times unpredictable, and before high-definition television made it convenient for fans to stay home and watch games from their couch.

Those are some of the challenges that have faced UW as it has tried to boost its sagging football ticket sales the past few years.

The Huskies’ turnaround on the field last season has led to a predictable boost in ticket sales for the 2017 season. UW reports a renewal rate of about 96 percent from season-ticket holders, the highest mark in four years, and 42,860 season tickets sold, the highest figure since the renovated Husky Stadium opened in 2013.

The new season-ticket sales mark an 8-percent increase from the 2015 season, when UW sold 39,821 season tickets. (Those figures do not include student tickets.)

“We’re moving in the right direction,” UW athletic director Jennifer Cohen said. “If you study old season-ticket numbers from the glory years of Husky football, there’s still some significant room for growth. What’s awesome is to see us coming out and having higher numbers over the last several years, and when you can maintain and retain your base and then have this kind of success with new season-ticket holders, that’s when things really start to get humming.”

The goal, Cohen said, is to sell 44,000 season tickets by the start of the 2017 season. The Huskies have seven home games this fall, and they host their two biggest rivals — Oregon (Nov. 4) and Washington State (Nov. 25).

“A huge part of (the sales increase) is the team’s success,” Cohen said, “but we also realigned our sales team (and) we realigned our revenue teams. There are revenue meetings every week in this department about ticket sales, both on the retention side and the new ticket sales side. There are new ideas about pricing — we’re going to have a new price point for ‘young Tyee Club,’ and lots of different strategies. They moved some tickets last year that just the (football) team alone would not have moved.

“They know I don’t want to hear (an excuse) about how good or not good the team is; we want to have the best business model in place to sell tickets no matter what’s happening on the field, and then when your team is performing like they are now you really get to maximize it because you’re prepared for it.”

UW’s season-ticket sales this decade

2017: 42,860

2016: 40,324

2015: 39,821

2014: 39,357

2013: 46,978

2012: 41,193 (at CenturyLink Field)

2011: 42,231

2010: 44,593