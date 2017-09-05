Azeem Victor, back from suspension, listed as an "or" starter with Ben Burr-Kirven.

No big changes to the Washington depth chart released Tuesday afternoon (shortly after Montana released its depth chart).

Only notable update this week is that middle linebacker Azeem Victor, a preseason AP All-American who was suspended for the season opener against Rutgers, is now listed as an “or” starter with junior Ben Burr-Kirven. In his first career start, Burr-Kirven had a game-high 11 tackles against Rutgers.

Sophomore middle linebacker D.J. Beavers has been dropped from the depth chart this week. As reported here last week, Beavers is expected to be out at least several more weeks with a foot injury.

