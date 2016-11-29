Washington sets a school-record with nine players being named first team all-Pac-12. The Huskies had 18 players receive recognition, including Taylor Rapp who the freshman defensive player of the year.

After winning its first Pac-12 North title, Washington set a school record with nine players being named to the all-Pac-12 first team, including quarterback Jake Browning, who captured the offensive player of the year award.

Meanwhile, safety Taylor Rapp was named the freshman defensive player of the year. Rapp is the first Husky defensive player to be tabbed the conference’s top newcomer.

Teammates joining Browning on the all-Pac-12 first-team include: receiver John Ross III, offensive linemen Trey Adams and Jake Eldrenkamp, running back Myles Gaskin, defensive tackle Elijah Qualls, safety Budda Baker, cornerback Sidney Jones and linebacker Azeem Victor.

Browning is the first Husky quarterback to earn first-team all-conference recognition since Marques Tuiasosopo in 2000. Adams and Eldrenkamp are the first Huskies to earn first-team honors on the offensive line since Kyle Benn in 2001. And Ross is the first UW receiver to earn first-team recognition since Reggie Williams in 2002 and ’03.

Linebacker Kieshawn Bierria, defensive tackle Vita Vea, center Coleman Shelton and wide receiver Dante Pettis were named to the second team.

UW’s honorable mention selections were cornerback Kevin King, linebacker Psalm Wooching, defensive tackle Greg Gaines, and tight ends Drew Sample and Darrell Daniels.

The 19 UW players recognized by the Pac-12 is also believed to be a school record.

The awards are determined by a vote of league coaches.

Colorado’s Mike MacIntyre, who will lead the No. 9 Buffaloes (10-2) into Friday’s Pac-12 title game against the No. 4 Huskies (11-1), was named the Pac-12 coach of the year after orchestrating the greatest one-year turnaround in conference history.