Washington State also ranked in preseason poll, at No. 24.

The Washington Huskies are ranked No. 8 in the season’s first Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday morning, a four-spot drop from where the reigning Pac-12 champions finished the 2016 season.

The No. 8 ranking is the Huskies’ highest in 20 years. UW came into the 1997 season ranked No. 4 in the AP poll.

The Huskies, who advanced to the College Football Playoff for the first time, finished 2016 with a 12-2 record, matching the 1991 national-championship team for most victories in a season. They were ranked No. 4 in the final AP poll after losing to Alabama in the national semifinals.

It’s the third time in Chris Petersen’s four seasons on Montlake that UW has been ranked in the preseason poll. The Huskies were ranked No. 25 in 2014 and No. 14 last season.

Three other Pac-12 teams are ranked in the AP poll: No. 4 USC, No. 14 Stanford and No. 24 Washington State.

Here is the complete AP Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Florida State

4. USC

5. Clemson

6. Penn State

7. Oklahoma

8. Washington

9. Wisconsin

10. Oklahoma State

11. Michigan

12. Auburn

13. LSU

14. Stanford

15. Georgia

16. Louisville

17. Florida

18. Miami

19. South Florida

20. Kansas State

21. Virginia Tech

22. West Virginia

23. Texas

24. Washington State

25. Tennessee