Despite a tough loss to the best team in the country, many Huskies fans were still prideful of a 12-2 seasons that saw them reach the College Football Playoff.

There’s no shame in losing to Alabama.

That’s largely true, and it was the main message of many Huskies fans and media members following their 24-7 loss to the Crimson Tide in the Peach Bowl that eliminated them from the College Football Playoff.

It’s possible that this year’s iteration of the Crimson Tide is not only Nick Saban’s best, but the best college football team ever. So, again, no shame. Especially in a 24-7 loss that, while it didn’t cover the spread — despite the Huskies giving gamblers some heart palpitations during their garbage-time drive — could have swung the other way, give or take a play or two.

But ultimately, Jake Browning and the Husky offense couldn’t take advantage of an outstanding performance on the other side of the ball.

It ended with Browning throwing up a Hail Mary in the game’s final seconds that was picked off in the end zone, before a postgame scrum between the two teams broke out. Needless to say, Huskies fans didn’t take kindly to that.

Here’s what they had to say: