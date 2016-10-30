Cal's Webb leads all Power Five quarterbacks with 29 touchdown passes — one more than Jake Browning.

On the road again this week, No. 4 Washington will take the Pac-12’s top-ranked pass defense to California for a late kickoff Saturday against the nation’s most prolific passer.

Cal’s Davis Webb, a senior transfer from Texas Tech, has attempted more passes than anyone in the nation (415) and has more touchdown passes (29) than any Power Five quarterback — one more than UW’s Jake Browning. Webb has eight interceptions to Browning’s three.

UW’s defense has yielded just 168.2 yards passing in five conference games. Webb is averaging 364.3 yards passing.

ESPN has selected the UW-Cal game for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff from Berkeley’s Memorial Stadium.

It will be a much different challenge for the Huskies (8-0, 5-0 Pac-12), who survived their most physical game of the season Saturday at Utah. Joe Williams, Utah’s senior running back, rushed for 172 yards on 35 carries as the Utes held the ball for 33 minutes, 33 seconds.

Cal (4-4, 2-3), coming off a 45-24 loss at USC last Thursday, has run the most plays (695) in the Pac-12 and leads the conference in total offense (536.5 yards).

The Huskies remain ranked in the top 10 nationally in scoring offense (46.1 points per game, fourth) and scoring defense (15.8, seventh).

“I think each week is a new test, and I just like it when they answer hard tests,” UW coach Chris Petersen said Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City. “They come out and they’ve been ready to play and we’ve started fast and got a good momentum going. So that’s all fun. That’s fun and that’s nice. And I do like it when we get in these hard situations and you have to find a way — I think that’s going to give us some confidence down the road.”