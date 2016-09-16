UW is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry so far this season.

If the Huskies are ever going to jump start their running game, this is the day to do it.

No. 8 Washington has averaged just 3.6 yards per carry so far this season, about the only hiccup in an otherwise impressive 2-0 start.

That should change Saturday when Portland State visits Husky Stadium for a 5 o’clock kickoff.

The Vikings (1-1) stunned Washington State in Pullman last year, and they are coming off their first appearance in the FCS playoffs since 2000, but their rebuilt defense allowed 409 yards rushing (and 7.2 yards per carry) in a 66-35 loss at San Jose State last week. Former Husky Deontae Cooper had 126 yards and a touchdown for San Jose State.

UW sophomore Myles Gaskin, after rushing for 1,302 yards and 14 touchdowns as a true freshman, had 57 yards on 15 carries against Rutgers and 67 yards and one TD on 12 carries against Idaho. His longest run went for 18 yards.

The Huskies are hardly panicking.

“You do some of the things he did last year and people come in and they have these great expectations, and I just need him to continue to keep playing football,” UW running backs coach Keith Bhonapha said. “And that’s (being) detailed in the run game, detailed in the pass game and doing his assignments … and go out there and have fun. When it comes to the hype and what you’re supposed to do, that comes from the outside people, not from us. We just need to focus on that and go from there.”

In the opener, Rutgers stacked the box, at times putting as many as nine defenders close to the line of scrimmage in an attempt to slow Gaskin and UW’s run game. That opened things up for Jake Browning and UW’s deep passing attack, which has been a revelation early in the season.

“As an offense, we’re doing well and everyone wants to have a part in it and everybody wants to feel like they put their best foot forward in there to do something,” Bhonapha said. “(Gaskin is) just like everyone else, so just continue to do your job. And when your time comes up, you better be ready to go.”

UW coach Chris Petersen said he didn’t have to put on the film of Portland State’s upset of WSU last year to motivate his team this week.

“They already have our attention,” he said. “They have our attention, without question.”

Saturday’s game is the last tuneup before the Huskies open Pac-12 play next week in Arizona. The first two games have reinforced many of the expectations placed on the Huskies, but they so overwhelmed Rutgers and Idaho that it is still difficult to gauge just how good they are. Their first real test might not come for another two weeks, when Stanford comes to Husky Stadium for a Friday-night showdown on ESPN.

“I don’t really know right now,” UW linebacker Azeem Victor said, when asked what he’s learned about his team through two games. “We’ve had two games to start off with. I feel like we did what we were supposed to do.”

They should do more of the same Saturday.