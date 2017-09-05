Following their season-opening victory at Rutgers, the Huskies moved up one spot to No. 7 in The Associated Press Top 25 released Tuesday morning.

Washington held steady at No. 7 in the coaches’ poll this week.

Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP poll, followed by Ohio State, Clemson, Penn State and Oklahoma in the top five.

USC dropped two spots in the AP poll, to No. 6.

Stanford is ranked 14th and Washington State is 20th.