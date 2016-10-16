Oregon State, which has lost four in a row against Washington, could be without starting quarterback Darell Garretson and running back Ryan Nall this week. Both were knocked out of last Saturday's game.

When/where: 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium (Pac-12 Networks, 1000 AM, 97.7 FM).

Coach: Gary Andersen has a 53-52 career record. He’s 4-14 in his second season with the Beavers, including a 1-11 Pac-12 record. Andersen was 19-9, including 13-3 in the Big Ten during two years (2013-14) at Wisconsin. He was 26-24, including a 16-13 record in the Western Athletic Conference during a four-year stint (2009-12) at Utah State.

Record: 2-4 overall, 1-2 in Pac-12.

Early line: No early line.

Last season: Washington began its current eight-game win streak with a 52-7 victory at Oregon State on Nov. 21, 2015. It was the most lopsided victory over the Beavers in 102 years and UW’s fourth straight win against the Beavers. Jake Browning, in one of the most efficient passing performances ever by a Washington quarterback, completed 18 of 20 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. He left the game in the third quarter with a 52-0 lead. RB Myles Gaskin added 127 rushing yards on 23 carries for UW. The Huskies compiled 482 total yards and held OSU to 257. Washington dominated the time of possession battle 41 minutes 22 seconds to 18:38.

Last week: Oregon State lost 19-14 to No. 21 Utah at Reser Stadium on Saturday. The Beavers fell behind 12-0 in the first half before Artavis Pierce’s 18-yard TD run closed the gap to 12-7 early in the third quarter. Both team exchanged fourth-quarter touchdowns and OSU’s late comeback fell short.

Star players:

QB Darell Garretson, missed on 15 of his first 16 passes before completing three in a row last Saturday against Utah. He completed just four of 20 passes for 24 yards before being knocked out of the game with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. Backup QB Conor Blount, a freshman from North Bend, Wash., lasted just one series before he suffered a knee injury. Third-string QB Marcus McMaryion closed the game and threw a 14-yard TD with 1:40 remaining. It was OSU’s first passing TD since the season opener. McMaryion finished with 76 yards on 5-for-9 passing. Last year against Washington, he completed 8 of 16 passes for 109 yards, including a TD and an interception.

RB Ryan Nall, ran for 32 yards on his first carry last Saturday and did not return. A week earlier, the 6-2, 232-pound sophomore left the game with an apparent foot injury after gaining 221 yards and running for three touchdowns against California. Not including the Utah game, Nall is averaging 86.4 rushing yards per game that ranks fifth in the Pac-12. He has six rushing TDs.

WR Seth Collins leads Oregon State in receptions (24) and receiving yards (268). The 6-3, 188-pound sophomore started at quarterback last season and led the Beavers in passing (936) and rushing (653) yards.

LB Caleb Saulo has a team-leading 52 tackles. In his last outing, the 6-1 and 235-pound senior had 13 tackles, including 8 solos.

By the numbers:

28.8 – Average margin of victory for Washington in the past four games against Oregon State – all UW wins.

129.3 – Average passing yards per game for the Beavers, which ranks 122nd among 128 FBS teams.

275 – Rushing yards Oregon State allowed last week to Utah.

474 – Oregon State’s rushing yards two weeks ago during a 47-44 overtime win over California, which snapped a 12-game Pac-12 losing streak.