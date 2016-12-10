UW's Trey Adams: "It’s the biggest challenge we’ve faced all year, the best team we’ve faced all year, obviously. But there’s a reason we’re both in this game."

Alabama has perhaps the most dominant player in college football, and it has college football’s most dominant run defense in nearly a decade.

Alabama has three players projected to be top-10 picks in next year’s NFL draft. It has 16 national championships, a 25-game winning streak and an air of invincibility.

Washington has a 5-foot-7 wide receiver from Federal Way telling you not to overlook him and the Huskies.

“We can’t be scared because they’re Alabama,” Chico McClatcher said.

No. 1 Alabama is a 16-point favorite against No. 4 Washington for their Dec. 31 national semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. McClatcher was asked Saturday if he had a message for the folks who don’t give the Huskies much of a chance against Alabama and its dynasty.

“Just don’t overlook us, really,” he said.

The No. 4 Huskies went into their indoor facility Saturday morning for their first practice since winning the Pac-12 championship eight days earlier. UW left tackle Trey Adams said the team was obviously excited when it learned about the matchup last Sunday.

“We got the Peach Bowl, we got Alabama — we got what we wanted,” he said. “If we want to win a national championship, that’s what we’ve got to go through.”

UW coaches have spent the past week recruiting, players have been preparing to finish fall-term classes, and they haven’t done a deep dive yet into game-planning for the Crimson Tide.

But they know what’s coming. Alabama has allowed just three rushing touchdowns in 13 games this season, and it’s giving up just 2.03 yards per rushing attempt — best in the FBS since 2008.

“Coaches haven’t talked to us about them, but we know — everybody knows their front seven dominates games,” McClatcher said. “We’re still going to have to pound the rock and be physical with them and see what happens.”

Adams, an all-Pac-12 first-team selection, expects to match up one-on-one with Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, a 6-foot-3, 294-pound senior who could wind up being the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. Allen this past week won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the college defensive player of the year.

Adams said he has studied some tape of Allen already.

“He’s a great player,” Adams said. “But football is football. You’ve got to scheme, and when you’ve got guys who play hard anything can happen. I’m just excited to game-plan for all those guys.”

Alabama linebackers Reuben Foster and Tim Williams are also projected top-10 draft picks.

“It’s the biggest challenge we’ve faced all year, the best team we’ve faced all year, obviously,” Adams said. “But there’s a reason we’re both in this game, and it’s going to be a great game. It’s going to be fun to test what we’ve got. To play for a national championship would be awesome, but we’ve got to focus on them first.”