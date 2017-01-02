Ross posted one of the best seasons by a wide receiver in UW history, with 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

Washington junior wide receiver John Ross III plans to skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft, a source close to Ross confirmed to The Seattle Times.

Perhaps the fastest player in program history, Ross returned from two knee surgeries that kept him out for the entire 2015 season to post one of the best seasons by a wide receiver in UW history. He had 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns, helping the Huskies reach the College Football Playoff for the first time.

“Like I’ve said, I’m just blessed to be here,” Ross told The Times after the Huskies’ loss to Alabama in the CFP semifinal Saturday night. “Just going back to last year, I wasn’t even walking (after two knee surgeries). So I’m thankful for anything. Either way it goes, I’m a win-win situation.”

Budda Baker, Sidney Jones, Elijah Qualls and Vita Vea are leaning toward entering the draft early too, a team source told The Seattle Times.

ESPN was first to report Ross’ intention to enter the draft.