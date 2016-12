Budda Baker is a unanimous choice on the all-Pac-12 fist-team defense.

Washington junior receiver John Ross III has been named the Pac-12 offensive player of the year by The Associated Press.

The Huskies had six players on the AP’s all-Pac-12 first team, including Budda Baker, a unanimous choice at safety.

Sophomore quarterback Jake Browning and senior guard Jake Eldrenkamp joined Ross on the first-team offense.



Junior defensive lineman Elijah Qualls and junior linebacker Azeem Victor joined Baker on the first-team defense.

Last week, UW had a record nine players voted to the coaches’ all-Pac-12 first-team, with Browning earning offensive player of the year.