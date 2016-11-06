Alabama remains No. 1, followed by Michigan, Clemson, Washington and Louisville.

The Huskies, 9-0 for the first time since 1991, remains No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll this week.

Washington also stays fourth in the coaches’ poll ahead of Saturday’s game against USC (6-3, 5-2) at Husky Stadium (4:30 p.m., FOX).

The College Football Playoff committee, which ranked UW fifth in its initial rankings, releases its weekly rankings every Tuesday.

Here’s the complete AP poll this week:

Alabama Michigan Clemson Washington Louisville Ohio State Wisconsin Auburn Oklahoma Texas A&M West Virginia Penn State Utah Western Michigan North Carolina Colorado Oklahoma State Virginia Tech LSU Florida State Nebraska Florida Washington State Boise State Baylor

And here’s the ballot I submitted to the AP for this week: