Alabama remains No. 1, followed by Michigan, Clemson, Washington and Louisville.
The Huskies, 9-0 for the first time since 1991, remains No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll this week.
Washington also stays fourth in the coaches’ poll ahead of Saturday’s game against USC (6-3, 5-2) at Husky Stadium (4:30 p.m., FOX).
The College Football Playoff committee, which ranked UW fifth in its initial rankings, releases its weekly rankings every Tuesday.
Here’s the complete AP poll this week:
Most Read Stories
- Shift among Cuban American voters could deliver Florida to Donald Trump
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- Seahawk Richard Sherman rips Roger Goodell, officiating, says NFL 'isn't fun anymore' --- and more WATCH
- Ex-Vanderbilt football player gets 17 years for campus rape
- What the national media are saying about the Huskies' College Football Playoff chances: 'Where's the love?'
- Alabama
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Washington
- Louisville
- Ohio State
- Wisconsin
- Auburn
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- West Virginia
- Penn State
- Utah
- Western Michigan
- North Carolina
- Colorado
- Oklahoma State
- Virginia Tech
- LSU
- Florida State
- Nebraska
- Florida
- Washington State
- Boise State
- Baylor
And here’s the ballot I submitted to the AP for this week:
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Washington
- Louisville
- Ohio State
- Wisconsin
- Oklahoma
- Auburn
- West Virginia
- Utah
- Colorado
- Texas A&M
- Nebraska
- Western Michigan
- LSU
- Washington State
- Florida
- Penn State
- Boise State
- Florida State
- North Carolina
- Virginia Tech
- USC
- Oklahoma State
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.