Alabama remains No. 1, followed by Michigan, Clemson, Washington and Louisville.

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Huskies, 9-0 for the first time since 1991, remains No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll this week.

Washington also stays fourth in the coaches’ poll ahead of Saturday’s game against USC (6-3, 5-2) at Husky Stadium (4:30 p.m., FOX).

The College Football Playoff committee, which ranked UW fifth in its initial rankings, releases its weekly rankings every Tuesday.

Here’s the complete AP poll this week:

  1. Alabama
  2. Michigan
  3. Clemson
  4. Washington
  5. Louisville
  6. Ohio State
  7. Wisconsin
  8. Auburn
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Texas A&M
  11. West Virginia
  12. Penn State
  13. Utah
  14. Western Michigan
  15. North Carolina
  16. Colorado
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Virginia Tech
  19. LSU
  20. Florida State
  21. Nebraska
  22. Florida
  23. Washington State
  24. Boise State
  25. Baylor

 

And here’s the ballot I submitted to the AP for this week:

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Michigan
  4. Washington
  5. Louisville
  6. Ohio State
  7. Wisconsin
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Auburn
  10. West Virginia
  11. Utah
  12. Colorado
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Nebraska
  15. Western Michigan
  16. LSU
  17. Washington State
  18. Florida
  19. Penn State
  20. Boise State
  21. Florida State
  22. North Carolina
  23. Virginia Tech
  24. USC
  25. Oklahoma State
Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.