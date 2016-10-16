Clemson, meanwhile, falls one spot to No. 4.
Idle this weekend, the Washington Huskies remained at No. 5 in media and coaches polls released Sunday morning.
This is the third consecutive week the Huskies (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) have been ranked fifth in The Associated Press Top 25, the first time that has happened at UW since the first three weeks of the 1997 season.
The Huskies are ranked as high as No. 2 by one AP voter and as low as No. 8.
Utah, at No. 19, remains the only other Pac-12 team ranked in the AP poll this week.
Clemson dropped one spot to No. 4 in the AP poll. Alabama remains No. 1, followed by Ohio State and Michigan. Here’s the complete AP Top 25:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Washington
- Texas A&M
- Louisville
- Nebraska
- Baylor
- Wisconsin
- Houston
- West Virginia
- Florida State
- Boise State
- Florida
- Oklahoma
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Western Michigan
- Auburn
- North Carolina
- Ole Miss
- Navy
- LSU
And here’s the ballot I submitted for this week’s AP poll. (Yes, I did consider dropping Clemson after it needed overtime to survive at home against NC State, but as a general rule I try not to overreact to one game. You’ll recall the Huskies also won a game in overtime, at Arizona; plus, Clemson still has as good a resume as anyone in the Top 10 right now with its win over Louisville.)
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Washington
- Texas A&M
- Louisville
- Nebraska
- Baylor
- Wisconsin
- Arkansas
- Florida State
- West Virginia
- Houston
- Florida
- Boise State
- Utah
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- Virginia Tech
- North Carolina
- Western Michigan
- Navy
- Auburn
