Clemson, meanwhile, falls one spot to No. 4.

Share story

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Idle this weekend, the Washington Huskies remained at No. 5 in media and coaches polls released Sunday morning.

This is the third consecutive week the Huskies (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) have been ranked fifth in The Associated Press Top 25, the first time that has happened at UW since the first three weeks of the 1997 season.

The Huskies are ranked as high as No. 2 by one AP voter and as low as No. 8.

Utah, at No. 19, remains the only other Pac-12 team ranked in the AP poll this week.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Clemson dropped one spot to No. 4 in the AP poll. Alabama remains No. 1, followed by Ohio State and Michigan. Here’s the complete AP Top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. Clemson
  5. Washington
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Louisville
  8. Nebraska
  9. Baylor
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Houston
  12. West Virginia
  13. Florida State
  14. Boise State
  15. Florida
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Arkansas
  18. Tennessee
  19. Utah
  20. Western Michigan
  21. Auburn
  22. North Carolina
  23. Ole Miss
  24. Navy
  25. LSU

And here’s the ballot I submitted for this week’s AP poll. (Yes, I did consider dropping Clemson after it needed overtime to survive at home against NC State, but as a general rule I try not to overreact to one game. You’ll recall the Huskies also won a game in overtime, at Arizona; plus, Clemson still has as good a resume as anyone in the Top 10 right now with its win over Louisville.)

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Michigan
  5. Washington
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Louisville
  8. Nebraska
  9. Baylor
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Arkansas
  12. Florida State
  13. West Virginia
  14. Houston
  15. Florida
  16. Boise State
  17. Utah
  18. Tennessee
  19. Oklahoma
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Virginia Tech
  22. North Carolina
  23. Western Michigan
  24. Navy
  25. Auburn
Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.