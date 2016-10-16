Clemson, meanwhile, falls one spot to No. 4.

Idle this weekend, the Washington Huskies remained at No. 5 in media and coaches polls released Sunday morning.

This is the third consecutive week the Huskies (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) have been ranked fifth in The Associated Press Top 25, the first time that has happened at UW since the first three weeks of the 1997 season.

The Huskies are ranked as high as No. 2 by one AP voter and as low as No. 8.

Utah, at No. 19, remains the only other Pac-12 team ranked in the AP poll this week.

Clemson dropped one spot to No. 4 in the AP poll. Alabama remains No. 1, followed by Ohio State and Michigan. Here’s the complete AP Top 25:

Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Washington Texas A&M Louisville Nebraska Baylor Wisconsin Houston West Virginia Florida State Boise State Florida Oklahoma Arkansas Tennessee Utah Western Michigan Auburn North Carolina Ole Miss Navy LSU

And here’s the ballot I submitted for this week’s AP poll. (Yes, I did consider dropping Clemson after it needed overtime to survive at home against NC State, but as a general rule I try not to overreact to one game. You’ll recall the Huskies also won a game in overtime, at Arizona; plus, Clemson still has as good a resume as anyone in the Top 10 right now with its win over Louisville.)