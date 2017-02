Three-star defensive end chose UW over Utah and BYU.

Jordan Lolohea, a three-star defensive end from East High in Salt Lake City, announced his surprising commitment to the Huskies early on National Signing Day.

He chose Washington over Utah and BYU.

According to the Desert News, Lolohea plans to take a two-year LDS mission before enrolling at UW in 2019.

Very emotional Jordan Lolohea thanking his late father for "getting me here" before announcing he'll play at Washington over BYU and Utah. — Amy Donaldson (@adonsports) February 1, 2017