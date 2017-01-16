He is the second offensive lineman in the 2017 class to commit to the Huskies for 2017.

After missing out touted local prospect Foster Sarell a week earlier, the Huskies turned to California to fill a need on the offensive line in the 2017 recruiting class.

Cole Norgaard, a 6-foot-5, 271-pound tackle out of St. Mary’s High in Stockton, Calif., has announced his intention to sign with the Huskies on Feb. 1.

Norgaard is rated as a three-star recruit by Scout, Rivals and 247sports.com.

He is the second offensive lineman in the 2017 class to commit to the Huskies, joining Skyline High’s Henry Bainivalu.

UW Class of 2017

The Huskies have 16 known recruits committed in this class. Signing day is Feb. 1.

Salvon Ahmed, ATH, 6-0, 186, Juanita HS

Henry Bainivalu, OL, 6-6, 295, Skyline HS, Sammamish

Hunter Bryant, TE, 6-3, 240, Eastside Catholic HS, Sammamish

Terrell Bynum, WR, 6-1, 177, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Alex Cook, WR, 6-2, 180, Sheldon HS, Sacramento

Jake Haener, QB, 6-1, 188, Monte Vista HS, Danville, Calif.

Ty Jones, WR, 6-4, 195, Provo HS, Provo, Utah

Brandon McKinney, S, 6-0, 180, Lutheran HS, Orange, Calif.

Elijah Molden, CB, 5-11, 185, West Linn HS, West Linn, Ore.

Ariel Ngata, LB, 6-4, 210, Folsom HS, Folsom, Calif.

Cole Norgaard, OL, 6-5, 271, St. Mary’s HS, Stockton, Calif.

Cade Otton, LB, 6-5, 223, Tumwater HS, Tumwater

Keith Taylor, CB, 6-2, 180, Servite HS, Anaheim, Calif.

Joe Tryon, LB, 6-5, 240, Hazen HS, Renton

Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, 6-2, 275, Central HS, Independence, Ore.

Joel Whitford*, P, 6-3, 200, Santa Barbara (Calif.) JC; Neerim South, Victoria, Australia

*Already signed and enrolled at UW