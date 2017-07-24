Bolton is the 10th recruit to commit to UW's 2018 class.
Nicholas Bolton, a three-star linebacker from Frisco, Texas, announced his commitment to the Huskies via Twitter on Monday.
Bolton, listed as 6-feet and 228 pounds on his hudl.com recruiting page, is the second linebacker in UW’s 2018 recruiting class, joining Jackson Sirmon.
As a junior last year, Bolton had 111 tackles, three forced fumbles, one interception and was named his league’s defensive MVP, according to his recruiting page.
Bolton chose UW over reported offers from the likes of Colorado, Utah, Mississippi State, Houston and others.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Put down that cellphone; distracted-driving law is here
- Why watermelon is good for you
- Why Republicans can’t govern | David Brooks / Syndicated columnist
- Passage of paid-family-leave act shows power of working together | Op-Ed
UW’s 2018 RECRUITING CLASS
Jacob Sirmon, QB, 6-5, 225, Bothell HS
Colson Yankoff, QB, 6-4, 200, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) HS
Trey Lowe, WR, 5-8, 175, Jesuit HS, Portland
Austin Osborne, WR, 6-3, 175, Mission Viejo HS, Mission Viejo Calif.
Marquis Spiker, WR, 6-3, 180, Murrieta Valley HS, Murrieta, Calif.
Devin Culp, TE, 6-5, 215, Gonzaga Prep, Spokane
Matteo Mele, OT, 6-6, 270, Salpointe Catholic HS, Tucson, Ariz
Draco Bynum, DE, 6-5, 250, Wilsonville HS, Wilsonville, Ore.
Nicholas Bolton, LB, 6-0, 228, Frisco, Texas
Jack Sirmon, LB, 6-2, 220, Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.
#PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/gO2NxahyTc
— Lil Bolt (@_nickbolton2) July 24, 2017
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.