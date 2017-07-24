Bolton is the 10th recruit to commit to UW's 2018 class.

Nicholas Bolton, a three-star linebacker from Frisco, Texas, announced his commitment to the Huskies via Twitter on Monday.

Bolton, listed as 6-feet and 228 pounds on his hudl.com recruiting page, is the second linebacker in UW’s 2018 recruiting class, joining Jackson Sirmon.

As a junior last year, Bolton had 111 tackles, three forced fumbles, one interception and was named his league’s defensive MVP, according to his recruiting page.

Bolton chose UW over reported offers from the likes of Colorado, Utah, Mississippi State, Houston and others.

UW’s 2018 RECRUITING CLASS

Jacob Sirmon, QB, 6-5, 225, Bothell HS

Colson Yankoff, QB, 6-4, 200, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) HS

Trey Lowe, WR, 5-8, 175, Jesuit HS, Portland

Austin Osborne, WR, 6-3, 175, Mission Viejo HS, Mission Viejo Calif.

Marquis Spiker, WR, 6-3, 180, Murrieta Valley HS, Murrieta, Calif.

Devin Culp, TE, 6-5, 215, Gonzaga Prep, Spokane

Matteo Mele, OT, 6-6, 270, Salpointe Catholic HS, Tucson, Ariz

Draco Bynum, DE, 6-5, 250, Wilsonville HS, Wilsonville, Ore.

Nicholas Bolton, LB, 6-0, 228, Frisco, Texas

Jack Sirmon, LB, 6-2, 220, Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.