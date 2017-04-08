The Huskies are loading up their passing attack in the 2018 class.

Devin Culp, a four-star tight end from Spokane’s Gonzaga Prep, announced his commitment to the Huskies via Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

Culp, listed at 6-feet-5 and 215 pounds on his hudl.com recruiting page, is the seventh known recruit in the 2018 class to make a public commitment to the Huskies. He had previously made a verbal commitment to Oregon but backed away from that when the Ducks fired coach Mark Helfrich at the end of last season.

Culp is the second former Oregon recruit to turn to the Huskies, joining Coeur d’Alene four-star quarterback Colson Yankoff.

“A big part of the reason I ended up decommitting from Oregon was just the fact that with the whole new coaching staff coming in I felt totally out of the loop because no one was ever in contact with me or my Mom,” Culp told Scout.com. “There was a big, big gap of communication where no one was talking. I talked with (new Oregon coach Willie) Taggart maybe one time for like three minutes on the phone. Things like that. Communication is important to me and you’ve got to make sure that you build a relationship and make it feel like family. That’s what I feel like what coach Pete has done for me and my Mom and my family. That’s everything.”

The Huskies are loading up their passing attack in the 2018 class. They already have two quarterbacks — Yankoff and Jacob Sirmon — and three wide receivers ranked among Scout’s top 300 recruits: Austin Osborne (Mission Viejo (Calif.) High), Trey Lowe (Portland’s Jesuit High) and Marquis Spiker (Murrieta Valley (Calif.) High). Culp has played mostly wide receiver at Gonzaga Prep.