Could Foster Sarell be next for UW?

The Huskies landed one of the state’s biggest recruits Sunday. They’re still holding out hope of keeping the state’s other touted offensive lineman home.

Henry Bainivalu, a 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive lineman from Skyline High School in Sammamish, on Sunday announced his verbal commitment to the Huskies.

Among the state’s top three-rated recruits, that leaves only Graham-Kapowsin’s Foster Sarell as the only one who hasn’t made public his college destination. Sarell is widely considered the top offensive line recruit in the nation.

“You’re going to be hard-pressed in the future not to compare Henry with Sarell,” Skyline coach Mat Taylor told The Times last month. “I think Henry is a future NFL lineman, for sure.”

Bainivalu chose UW over offers from USC, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA and others.

Bainivalu is the fifth in-state recruit to commit to the Huskies for the Class of 2017. He’s the second four-star recruit to make a verbal commitment to the Huskies this weekend, joining cornerback Elijah Molden (West Linn, Ore.), who announced his commitment on Saturday.

UW has 15 known commitments for the Class of 2017. Scout.com ranked the class 13th nationally before Bainivalu’s commitment.

UW Class of 2017

Salmon Ahmed, ATH, 6-0, 186, Juanita HS

Henry Bainivalu, OL, 6-6, 295, Skyline HS, Sammamish

Hunter Bryant, TE, 6-3, 240, Eastside Catholic HS, Sammamish

Terrell Bynum, WR, 6-1, 177, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Alex Cook, WR, 6-2, 180, Sheldon HS, Sacramento

Jake Haener, QB, 6-1, 188, Monte Vista HS, Danville, Calif.

Ty Jones, WR, 6-4, 195, Provo HS, Provo, Utah

Brandon McKinney, S, 6-0, 180, Lutheran HS, Orange, Calif.

Elijah Molden, CB, 5-11, 185, West Linn HS, West Linn, Ore.

Ariel Ngata, LB, 6-4, 210, Folsom HS, Folsom, Calif.

Cade Otton, LB, 6-5, 223, Tumwater HS, Tumwater

Keith Taylor, CB, 6-2, 180, Servite HS, Anaheim, Calif.

Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, 6-2, 275, Central HS, Independence, Ore.

Connor Wedington, RB, 5-11, 183, Sumner HS, Sumner

Joel Whitford, P, 6-3, 200, Santa Barbara (Calif.) JC; Neerim South, Victoria, Australia