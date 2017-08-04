Now 6 feet 6 and 330 pounds, Ale was a three-time Australian Golden Gloves heavyweight boxing champion and a high-level rugby player before picking up football at Fife.

This has to be one the Huskies’ biggest recruits ever.

Ulumoo “MJ” Ale, a 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive lineman at Fife High, announced his commitment to Washington via Twitter on Friday night.

Born in Samoa and raised in Australia, Ale and his family moved to the Tacoma area a few years ago after his father, Ulumoo Sr., was hired for a head pastoral position Tacoma First Congregational Church, according to The News Tribune.

MJ Ale was a three-time Australian Golden Gloves heavyweight boxing champion and a high-level rugby player before being introduced to football a couple of years ago.

He chose UW over reported offers from Oregon, Washington State, UCLA, Oregon State, Utah and others.

Ale is the 12th known recruit to join UW’s Class of 2018 and the third offensive lineman in the class.

UW’s 2018 RECRUITING CLASS

Jacob Sirmon, QB, 6-5, 225, Bothell HS

Colson Yankoff, QB, 6-4, 200, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) HS

Trey Lowe, WR, 5-8, 175, Jesuit HS, Portland

Austin Osborne, WR, 6-3, 175, Mission Viejo HS, Mission Viejo Calif.

Marquis Spiker, WR, 6-3, 180, Murrieta Valley HS, Murrieta, Calif.

Devin Culp, TE, 6-5, 215, Gonzaga Prep, Spokane

MJ Ale, OL, 6-6, 330, Fife HS

Victor Curne, OL, 6-5, 320, Second Baptist, Houston

Matteo Mele, OT, 6-6, 270, Salpointe Catholic HS, Tucson, Ariz

Draco Bynum, DE, 6-5, 250, Wilsonville HS, Wilsonville, Ore.

Nicholas Bolton, LB, 6-0, 228, Frisco, Texas

Jack Sirmon, LB, 6-2, 220, Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.

