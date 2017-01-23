Gaye commits just hours after Marlon Tuipulotu's flip to USC.
After losing five-star recruit Marlon Tuipulotu to USC earlier Monday, the Huskies quickly filled the opening on their defensive line in the 2017 recruiting class.
Ali Gaye, a three-star recruit from Edmonds-Woodway High School, announced his verbal commitment to the Huskies on Monday night. The Huskies offered Gaye a offered scholarship on Jan. 13 and and Gaye took his official visit to UW this past weekend.
Gaye is listed as a 6-foot-6, 260-pound defensive end on his hudl.com recruiting page.
UW Class of 2017
Signing day is Feb. 1.
Salvon Ahmed, ATH, 6-0, 186, Juanita HS
Henry Bainivalu, OL, 6-6, 295, Skyline HS, Sammamish
Hunter Bryant, TE, 6-3, 240, Eastside Catholic HS, Sammamish
Terrell Bynum, WR, 6-1, 177, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.
Alex Cook, WR, 6-2, 180, Sheldon HS, Sacramento
Ali Gaye, DE, 6-6, 260, Edmonds-Woodway HS, Edmonds
Jake Haener, QB, 6-1, 188, Monte Vista HS, Danville, Calif.
Ty Jones, WR, 6-4, 195, Provo HS, Provo, Utah
Brandon McKinney, S, 6-0, 180, Lutheran HS, Orange, Calif.
Elijah Molden, CB, 5-11, 185, West Linn HS, West Linn, Ore.
Ariel Ngata, LB, 6-4, 210, Folsom HS, Folsom, Calif.
Cole Norgaard, OL, 6-5, 271, St. Mary’s HS, Stockton, Calif.
Cade Otton, LB, 6-5, 223, Tumwater HS, Tumwater
Keith Taylor, CB, 6-2, 180, Servite HS, Anaheim, Calif.
Joe Tryon, LB, 6-5, 240, Hazen HS, Renton
Joel Whitford*, P, 6-3, 200, Santa Barbara (Calif.) JC; Neerim South, Victoria, Australia
*Already signed and enrolled at UW
