Gaye commits just hours after Marlon Tuipulotu's flip to USC.

After losing five-star recruit Marlon Tuipulotu to USC earlier Monday, the Huskies quickly filled the opening on their defensive line in the 2017 recruiting class.

Ali Gaye, a three-star recruit from Edmonds-Woodway High School, announced his verbal commitment to the Huskies on Monday night. The Huskies offered Gaye a offered scholarship on Jan. 13 and and Gaye took his official visit to UW this past weekend.

Gaye is listed as a 6-foot-6, 260-pound defensive end on his hudl.com recruiting page.

UW Class of 2017

Signing day is Feb. 1.

Salvon Ahmed, ATH, 6-0, 186, Juanita HS

Henry Bainivalu, OL, 6-6, 295, Skyline HS, Sammamish

Hunter Bryant, TE, 6-3, 240, Eastside Catholic HS, Sammamish

Terrell Bynum, WR, 6-1, 177, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Alex Cook, WR, 6-2, 180, Sheldon HS, Sacramento

Ali Gaye, DE, 6-6, 260, Edmonds-Woodway HS, Edmonds

Jake Haener, QB, 6-1, 188, Monte Vista HS, Danville, Calif.

Ty Jones, WR, 6-4, 195, Provo HS, Provo, Utah

Brandon McKinney, S, 6-0, 180, Lutheran HS, Orange, Calif.

Elijah Molden, CB, 5-11, 185, West Linn HS, West Linn, Ore.

Ariel Ngata, LB, 6-4, 210, Folsom HS, Folsom, Calif.

Cole Norgaard, OL, 6-5, 271, St. Mary’s HS, Stockton, Calif.

Cade Otton, LB, 6-5, 223, Tumwater HS, Tumwater

Keith Taylor, CB, 6-2, 180, Servite HS, Anaheim, Calif.

Joe Tryon, LB, 6-5, 240, Hazen HS, Renton

Joel Whitford*, P, 6-3, 200, Santa Barbara (Calif.) JC; Neerim South, Victoria, Australia

*Already signed and enrolled at UW