Yankoff joins Bothell's Jacob Sirmon as the second QB from the Class of 2018 committed to the Huskies.

The Huskies have added another touted quarterback to their 2018 commitment list.

Colson Yankoff, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound four-star recruit from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, announced Wednesday night his commitment to Washington on Twitter. Yankoff joins Bothell High School’s Jacob Sirmon as the QBs committed to the Huskies in the Class of 2018.

Yankoff is a dual-threat quarterback. In 10 games as a junior last fall, he completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,129 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also rushed for 968 yards and 26 TDs on 112 carries, and was named the Idaho 5A player of the year.

Scout.com ranks Yankoff as the No. 151 overall recruit in the 2018 class. He chose UW over offers from Stanford, Oregon, Washington State, Cal, Nebraska, Duke, Tennessee and more than a dozen others.

Sirmon, considered a classic pro-style passer, is rated as a five-star recruit by 247sports.com. Scout ranks him as the No. 44 overall recruit in the 2018 class.

Sirmon made a verbal commitment to the Huskies just after his sophomore season at Bothell in December 2015, and he has already been making regular trips to the UW football offices to study with coaches.

Sirmon was asked Monday night if Yankoff’s commitment changed his feelings toward UW.

“Not right now,” Sirmon wrote in a message to The Times. “I don’t really care to be honest. I love competition, and I’ll compete no matter where I go!”