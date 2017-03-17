Spiker is ranked as the nation's No. 87 recruit in the Class of 2018 by Scout.com.

For the second time this week, the Huskies have picked up a commitment from a four-star recruit, this from wide receiver Marquis Spiker.

Spiker, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver from Murrieta Valley (Calif.) High, announced his commitment to Washington on Friday evening, choosing the Huskies over offers from USC, Oregon, Michigan, Washington State and others.

Spiker is the fifth recruit to commit to the Huskies for 2018, and the second this week. Trey Lowe, a four-star running back/receiver/athlete from Portland’s Jesuit High, commit to the Huskies earlier this week.

“I was already planning to commit early but when I saw Trey commit earlier in the week, it was even more reason to get it done,” Spiker told Scout.com. “I knew they only had one more spot left but like I said, my plan was to commit early anyway. There were no other schools that I was even focusing on or thinking about, it was all Washington for me.

“I have no plans to take any other visits, unofficial or official. I know Coach Petersen doesn’t like committed guys taking visits and that’s no issue for me because I don’t plan to look around or visit anyone else. I just love how I fit in there on and off the field. They plan to move me all around to take advantage of mis-matches and I think I’ll have a chance to step in and contribute right away.”