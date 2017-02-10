Osborne's commitment continues an impressive recruiting haul for UW receivers coach Bush Hamdan.

After hauling in three highly touted prospects in Washington’s 2017 recruiting class last week, Bush Hamdan and the Huskies have landed one of the nation’s most coveted wide receivers in the Class of 2018.

Austin Osborne, a four-star recruit from Mission Viejo (Calif.) High School, made a verbal commitment to the Huskies on Friday.

Osborne is listed as a 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver on his hudl.com recruiting page.

His commitment comes 10 days after Hamdan, UW’s wide receivers coach, got three wide receivers to sign as part of UW’s 2017 class: Terrell Bynum from Long Beach, Calif.; Alex Cook from Sacramento; and Ty Jones from Provo, Utah.

“That’s my man right there, I love Coach Hamdan,” Osborne told Scout.com. “He offered me last February and then I camped with them in the summer. He told me at the time, ‘No one will recruit you harder than me,’ and he was right.

“We FaceTime or text almost every day and he treats me like family. He’s a real person, honest and upfront and I’m excited to have the opportunity to play for him. He’s a great coach as well and will be a great mentor for me.”