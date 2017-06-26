Mele is the ninth recruit to commit to UW's 2018 class and the first offensive lineman.

Matteo Mele, a four-star offensive tackle from Salpointe Catholic High in Tucson, Ariz., announced his verbal commitment to the Huskies on Monday.

Mele is listed at 6-feet-6 and 270 pounds on his hudl.com recruiting page.

Scout ranks Mele as a four-star recruit. Rivals and 247sports.com have him as a three-star recruit.

He is the ninth recruit to commit to UW’s 2018 class and the first offensive lineman.

He reportedly had scholarship offers from most of the Pac-12 schools, including Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, UCLA and Washington State, plus Oklahoma.

UW’s 2018 RECRUITING CLASS

Jacob Sirmon, QB, 6-5, 225, Bothell HS

Colson Yankoff, QB, 6-4, 200, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) HS

Trey Lowe, WR, 5-8, 175, Jesuit HS, Portland

Austin Osborne, WR, 6-3, 175, Mission Viejo HS, Mission Viejo Calif.

Marquis Spiker, WR, 6-3, 180, Murrieta Valley HS, Murrieta, Calif.

Devin Culp, TE, 6-5, 215, Gonzaga Prep, Spokane

Matteo Mele, OT, 6-6, 270, Salpointe Catholic HS, Tucson, Ariz

Draco Bynum, DE, 6-5, 250, Wilsonville HS, Wilsonville, Ore.

Jack Sirmon, LB, 6-2, 220, Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.