Huskies land another top recruit from the state of Oregon.

Trey Lowe, a four-star athlete at Portland’s Jesuit High School, has made a verbal commitment to the Huskies.

Rated as the nation’s No. 4 athlete by 247sports.com, Lowe chose Washington over Oregon and Oregon State, among others.

As a junior last fall, the 5-foot-9, 178-pound Lowe rushed for more than 1,800 yards and 34 touchdowns in seven games before being limited by injury, according to The Oregonian.

He is the younger brother of former Oregon wide receiver Keanon Lowe.