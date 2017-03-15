Huskies land another top recruit from the state of Oregon.

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Trey Lowe, a four-star athlete at Portland’s Jesuit High School, has made a verbal commitment to the Huskies.

Rated as the nation’s No. 4 athlete by 247sports.com, Lowe chose Washington over Oregon and Oregon State, among others.

As a junior last fall, the 5-foot-9, 178-pound Lowe rushed for more than 1,800 yards and 34 touchdowns in seven games before being limited by injury, according to The Oregonian.

He is the younger brother of former Oregon wide receiver Keanon Lowe.

Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.