Jack Sirmon is the cousin of Bothell's five-star quarterback, Jacob Sirmon, who is also committed to the Huskies for the Class of 2018.

Jack Sirmon, a Class of 2018 three-star linebacker from Brentwood, Tenn., has made a verbal commitment to the Huskies, he announced Thursday.

The name is a familiar one for Husky fans. Sirmon’s dad, Peter Sirmon, was the Huskies’ linebackers coach from 2013-14.

Jacob Sirmon, a 2018 five-star quarterback from Bothell who committed to the Huskies a year ago, is Jack’s cousin.

Alex Molden and Peter Sirmon two of best defenders UO had in last 25 years. Both sending their sons to play at UW. — Steve Mims (@SteveMims_RG) December 29, 2016