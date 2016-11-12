The Washington Huskies were in dire need of a big play in the middle of the third quarter Saturday night and got it when Jake Browning hit a wide open John Ross III for a 70-yard touchdown pass to pull UW to 17-13 against USC.

Ross was left uncovered down the left sideline for his longest scoring reception of the season.

On USC’s next possession, Taylor Rapp got his second interception of the game, setting up the UW offense at the USC 33-yard line.