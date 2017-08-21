On Friday night, a day before the Huskies’ first scrimmage of fall camp, coach Chris Petersen’s big message to the team was not about the blocking (and hitting) to come the next day at Husky Stadium … but about the moon’s blocking of the sun his team (and the rest of the world) would see a few days later.

Petersen wanted his team to be educated about the solar eclipse before it arrived Monday morning.

“It was awesome,” UW co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said after practice Monday afternoon. “It’s been big news, so it was nice for Coach Pete to enlighten our players and some guys who may have been not up to date on what a solar eclipse was. And actually we had a few participants that actually rose their hands during the meeting and also explained even further what it was. Will Dissly was very educated on what a solar eclipse is, and all the scientific terms.”

On Monday morning, UW players, coaches and administrators gathered outside the football offices on a fourth-floor balcony above the Husky Stadium west end zone and watched the eclipse together. They shared special solar glasses and took pictures. Petersen posted photos of the event on Twitter.

“It was my first time ever seeing an eclipse, so to see something like that was a pretty cool experience,” linebacker Azeem Victor said. “And to do it with my teammates was also cool.”

Defense wins scrimmage

Saturday’s scrimmage, closed to the media but open to selected season-ticket holders, featured about 90 live snaps and pitted the offense vs. the defense. The defense held on for a close victory, according to coaches and players who spoke after practice Monday.

“You just don’t have that many live reps in fall camp, so it was good just to see those guys cut it loose and play,” linebackers coach Bob Gregory said. “All the usual stuff shows up. We made good plays, but at the same time fundamentals always show up — a couple missed tackles here and there. But overall I think it was a good performance.”

Junior safety Jojo McIntosh intercepted Jake Browning, and redshirt freshman safety Isaiah Gilchrist added an interception off K.J. Carta-Samuels for the No. 2 defense. Lake also singled out the play of redshirt freshman Kentrell Love with the third-team defense.

Among the highlights for the offense: Dissly, the senior tight end, had a touchdown reception from Browning, and Carta-Samuels threw a touchdown pass to redshirt freshman Jordan Chin.