The Huskies open as a 6-point favorite for Friday's 109th Apple Cup in Pullman.
Washington has opened as a 6-point betting favorite for Friday’s Apple Cup, the 10th year in a row that the Huskies have been favored over the Cougars.
The Apple Cup has shaped up to be one of the biggest in the 109-year history of the rivalry. Friday’s winner will claim its first Pac-12 North title and earn a spot in the Dec. 2 conference championship game.
Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. in Pullman for a FOX national broadcast.
The Huskies have won three in a row over the Cougars and hold an 70-32-6 all-time edge in the series.
Washington (10-1, 7-1) is coming off a 44-18 home victory over Arizona State on Saturday night.
Washington State (8-3, 7-1) lost at Colorado, 38-24, on Saturday afternoon, snapping the Cougars’ eight-game winning streak.
