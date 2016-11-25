After Washington State kicked a 37-yard field goal to cut UWs lead to 14-3, UW receiver Dante Pettis doused any momentum the Cougars might have had in the Apple Cup on Friday.

On second-and-six from the UW 39-yard line, Jake Browning threw a deep pass that was a bit underthrown. Pettis was interfered with by WSU’s Darrien Molton, but Pettis snatched the ball away from Molton anyway, then shed the tackle attempt and ran into the Martin Stadium end zone for his second receiving touchdown of the game.

That gave UW a 21-3 lead with 5:04 remaining in the first quarter.