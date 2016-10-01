UW's eight sacks against Stanford were its most in a game since 2002.

The most shocking aspect of Washington’s shutdown of Stanford had to be the Huskies’ eight sacks. No one does that to Stanford.

Even more shocking?

The Huskies got those eight sacks without blitzing. Not once.

Coming into this week, UW brought more than four pass-rushers on just 3.3 percent of its defensive snaps — the lowest rate in all of college football over the past five years, according to ESPN. That number, obviously, will drop after Friday’s pressure-packed performance.

On Friday night, the Huskies had six sacks in the first half as UW built a 23-0 halftime lead. (UW coaches called for a blitz twice — but one of those plays resulted in a Stanford false; and the other was blown dead to negate another UW sack.)

Stanford had allowed just four sacks total in its first three games. On Friday night, UW’s Psalm Wooching had a career-high three sacks; Joe Mathis added two; Connor O’Brien, Vita Vea and Greg Gaines added one each.

The eight sacks were the most since UW also had eight against Wyoming in 2002. The school record for sacks is 13 (done twice in 1998, against California and Utah State).

Just as important for the Huskies was that their offensive line didn’t allow a single sack of quarterback Jake Browning on Friday night.

“We all know Stanford is very good at the line of scrimmage on both sides,” UW coach Chris Petersen said. “… That was probably the No. 1 thing that jumped out is I thought our guys, on both sides of the line, really showed up tonight and were ready to compete.”

Including the lost yardage on the sacks, Stanford finished with 30 net yards rushing on 29 carries. That’s the fewest in a game for the Cardinal in at least eight years. Star running back Christian McCaffrey had 49 yards on 12 carries, his fewest in more than two years.

It added up to the worst loss of the David Shaw era at Stanford.

With 72,027 fans crowded in for Husky Stadium’s first sellout since the 2013 Apple Cup, the building rumbled in a way it never has since its $280 million renovation three years ago. Stanford’s offense often looked lost, and several false starts were among the Cardinal’s 11 penalties.

“The energy was amazing,” Wooching said. “It was almost like there was an earthquake on the field.”

