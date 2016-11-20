Falk did not play in the Huskies' 45-10 blowout of the Cougars last year at Husky Stadium.

If he’s being honest, Elijah Qualls was a bit bored by the end of the Apple Cup last year.

Washington put a 45-10 thumping on the Cougars at Husky Stadium, the Huskies’ most lopsided Apple Cup victory in 15 years, and yet Qualls yearned for more — more snaps, more action, more drama.

Without their star quarterback, Luke Falk, the Cougars didn’t muster much of a fight against Qualls and the Huskies’ league-leading defense. So dominant was UW’s defense that it actually scored more touchdowns (three) than the Cougars’ offense (one).

Qualls, UW’s junior defensive tackle, is expecting a much stiffer test from Falk and No. 23 Washington State on Friday in Pullman.

“That always frustrated me (that Falk didn’t play), because all the Cougar fans, they’re like, ‘Oh, if we had Luke Falk …’” Qualls said. “Come on, man. I’m not going to lie: The dude is good. But 35 points? I don’t know about that.

“But I hope — I really do hope — they play their absolute ‘A’ game because I want that challenge. I don’t want it to be another blowout like we had last year and then they make up another excuse or something. I like the challenge — I want it to be a game. I like those hard-fought games. Plus, I get to actually stay in the whole game instead of getting subbed out. I could actually get my plays up.”

Falk, out with a concussion during last year’s Apple Cup, enters this week among the most prolific quarterbacks in the FBS. Falk’s been so good that Budda Baker, UW’s star safety, wondered aloud why he hasn’t gotten more recognition.

“Luke’s a great quarterback,” Baker said. “I feel like he’s not really getting looked at right now, but I feel like he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the country.”

The Huskies enter the week with the Pac-12’s top-ranked scoring defense (17.9 points) and the league’s second-best passing defense, having allowed 12 touchdown passes with 13 interceptions in 11 games.

Falk and the Cougars have the second-best passing offense in the FBS, averaging 380 yards per game.

UW’s Jake Browning leads the Pac-12 with 37 touchdown passes, against seven interceptions, completing 193-of-300 (64.3 percent) of his passes. Falk is right behind with 36 TD passes, against seven interceptions, on 380-of-532 passing (71.4 percent). With a strong final push, both could challenge Jared Goff’s Pac-12 record of 43 TD passes in a season.