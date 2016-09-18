This is the first time since Sept. 20, 2009 that Washington is ranked in the AP poll and Oregon is not.
Washington completed its most dominant nonconference run in 25 years with a 41-3 thrashing of Portland State on Saturday, moving the Huskies to 3-0 entering Pac-12 Conference play Saturday at Arizona (7:30 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network).
On Sunday, the Huskies dropped to No. 9 in The Associated Press Top 25, leap-frogged by No. 3 Louisville and No. 8 Michigan State. UW remained No. 9 in the coaches poll.
No. 7 Stanford, at 2-0, remains the highest-ranked Pac-12 team in the AP. No. 24 Utah (3-0) is the only other ranked Pac-12 team.
Oregon, meanwhile, dropped out of the AP Top 25 after its 35-32 loss at Nebraska.
This is the first time since Sept. 20, 2009 that Washington is ranked in the AP poll and its archrival is not.
Here’s the full AP poll:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Louisville
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Houston
- Stanford
- Michigan State
- Washington
- Texas A&M
- Wisconsin
- Georgia
- Florida State
- Tennessee
- Miami
- Baylor
- Arkansas
- LSU
- Florida
- Nebraska
- Texas
- San Diego State
- Ole Miss
- Utah
- Oklahoma
Here’s the ballot I submitted to the AP this week: (Visit collegepolltracker.com for a breakdown of each voter’s ballot.)
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Louisville
- Houston
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Stanford
- Michigan State
- Wisconsin
- Washington
- Texas A&M
- Utah
- Florida State
- San Diego State
- Tennessee
- Baylor
- Miami
- Nebraska
- Ole Miss
- Texas
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- North Dakota State
- Florida
- LSU
