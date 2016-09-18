This is the first time since Sept. 20, 2009 that Washington is ranked in the AP poll and Oregon is not.

Share story

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Washington completed its most dominant nonconference run in 25 years with a 41-3 thrashing of Portland State on Saturday, moving the Huskies to 3-0 entering Pac-12 Conference play Saturday at Arizona (7:30 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network).

On Sunday, the Huskies dropped to No. 9 in The Associated Press Top 25, leap-frogged by No. 3 Louisville and No. 8 Michigan State. UW remained No. 9 in the coaches poll.

No. 7 Stanford, at 2-0, remains the highest-ranked Pac-12 team in the AP. No. 24 Utah (3-0) is the only other ranked Pac-12 team.

Oregon, meanwhile, dropped out of the AP Top 25 after its 35-32 loss at Nebraska.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

This is the first time since Sept. 20, 2009 that Washington is ranked in the AP poll and its archrival is not.

Here’s the full AP poll:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Louisville
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Houston
  7. Stanford
  8. Michigan State
  9. Washington
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Georgia
  13. Florida State
  14. Tennessee
  15. Miami
  16. Baylor
  17. Arkansas
  18. LSU
  19. Florida
  20. Nebraska
  21. Texas
  22. San Diego State
  23. Ole Miss
  24. Utah
  25. Oklahoma

Here’s the ballot I submitted to the AP this week: (Visit collegepolltracker.com for a breakdown of each voter’s ballot.)

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Louisville
  4. Houston
  5. Clemson
  6. Michigan
  7. Stanford
  8. Michigan State
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Washington
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Utah
  13. Florida State
  14. San Diego State
  15. Tennessee
  16. Baylor
  17. Miami
  18. Nebraska
  19. Ole Miss
  20. Texas
  21. Arkansas
  22. Georgia
  23. North Dakota State
  24. Florida
  25. LSU
Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.