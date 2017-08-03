Washington State falls just outside the coaches top 25.

The Washington Huskies are ranked No. 7 in the preseason coaches poll released Thursday, marking the program’s highest preseason ranking in either of the two major polls in 20 years.

UW came into the 1997 season ranked No. 4 in The Associated Press poll.

It’s the third time in Chris Petersen’s four seasons on Montlake that UW has been ranked in the preseason poll. The Huskies were ranked No. 25 (AP) in 2014 and No. 14 (AP) last season.

The defending Pac-12 champion are one of four Pac-12 teams in the coaches poll, along with No. 4 USC, No. 14 Stanford and No. 25 Utah.

Washington State fell just outside the coaches top 25, receiving 99 votes to fall one shot back of Utah. Colorado, with 72 votes, fell right behind WSU among “others receiving votes.”

Alabama is ranked No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Florida State, USC and Clemson in the top 5.

Penn State, UW, Oklahoma, Michigan and Wisconsin round out the top 10.

ESPN also released its preseason poll on Thursday and UW is ranked No. 8 and Washington State is No. 24.

The AP will release its preseason poll next week.