Huskies hold their first practice inside the Georgia Dome on Monday morning.

The Huskies arrived in Atlanta on Sunday evening and held their first practice inside the Georgia Dome on Monday morning, five days before their national semifinal game against No. 1 Alabama.

The Huskies are also scheduled practice some at Georgia State University this week. The first 15 minutes of practices for both teams will be open to the media on Tuesday and Wednesday.

UW players will take part in their first bowl-week outing on Monday evening when they visit Andretti Indoor Karting for a couple hours of go-cart racing.

Here is this week’s press conference schedule:

Monday

Alabama head coach and players, 8:45 a.m. PT

Washington head coach and players, noon PT

Tuesday

Washington offensive coordinator and five players, 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. PT

Alabama defensive coordinator and five players, 6:30 a.m. – 7:15 a.m. PT

Wednesday

Washington defensive coordinator and five players, 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. PT

Alabama offensive coordinator and five players, 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. PT

Thursday

Washington Media Day, 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. PT

Alabama Media Day, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. PT

Friday

Joint head coaches, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. PT