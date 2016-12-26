Huskies hold their first practice inside the Georgia Dome on Monday morning.
The Huskies arrived in Atlanta on Sunday evening and held their first practice inside the Georgia Dome on Monday morning, five days before their national semifinal game against No. 1 Alabama.
The Huskies are also scheduled practice some at Georgia State University this week. The first 15 minutes of practices for both teams will be open to the media on Tuesday and Wednesday.
UW players will take part in their first bowl-week outing on Monday evening when they visit Andretti Indoor Karting for a couple hours of go-cart racing.
Here is this week’s press conference schedule:
Most Read Stories
- Tacoma man creates ‘boom box’ to deter package thefts — and police say that could be a crime
- Seahawks' Tyler Lockett is lost for the season with leg injury that will require surgery
- British singer George Michael dies at age 53 VIEW
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Updating the Seahawks' playoff situation entering the NFL's final weekend
Monday
Alabama head coach and players, 8:45 a.m. PT
Washington head coach and players, noon PT
Tuesday
Washington offensive coordinator and five players, 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. PT
Alabama defensive coordinator and five players, 6:30 a.m. – 7:15 a.m. PT
Wednesday
Washington defensive coordinator and five players, 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. PT
Alabama offensive coordinator and five players, 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. PT
Thursday
Washington Media Day, 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. PT
Alabama Media Day, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. PT
Friday
Joint head coaches, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. PT
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.