UW finished the season 12-2, becoming just the second 12-win team in program history.

ATLANTA — After a week at the Peach Bowl, and after a five-hour flight delay, the Huskies arrived back in Seattle early Sunday morning.

The Huskies closed out the season with a 24-7 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday night at the Georgia Dome. UW finished the season 12-2, becoming just the second 12-win team in program history.

The Dawgs have arrived safely home in Seattle. Thank you again to everyone supporting here, in Atlanta, and all over the globe. #PurpleReign — UW Football (@UW_Football) January 1, 2017

Best year of my life! Can't wait for next year. #GoDawgs — Trey Adams (@TreyAdams75) January 1, 2017