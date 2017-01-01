UW finished the season 12-2, becoming just the second 12-win team in program history.

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

ATLANTA — After a week at the Peach Bowl, and after a five-hour flight delay, the Huskies arrived back in Seattle early Sunday morning.

The Huskies closed out the season with a 24-7 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday night at the Georgia Dome. UW finished the season 12-2, becoming just the second 12-win team in program history.

