The Golden Bears are 2-0 this season against ranked teams, including upset wins over then-No. 11 Texas and then-No. 18 Utah.

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium (ESPN, 1000 AM, 97.7 FM).

Coach: Sonny Dykes has a 40-42 (48.8) record during his seven-year career. He is 18-27 (.400) in his fourth year with the Golden Bears, including a 9-23 (.281) Pac-12 record. Dykes is 1-2 against Washington. Prior to taking over at Cal in 2013, Dykes spent three seasons (2010-12) at Louisiana Tech where he amassed a 22-15 (.595) record.

Record: 4-4 overall, 2-3 in conference (fourth in Pac-12 North).

Early line: UW is a 17-point favorite.

Last season: Former California QB Jared Goff , the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL draft, threw for 342 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and the Golden Bears held off Washington’s second-half rally for a 30-24 victory at Husky Stadium in the Pac-12 opener for both schools. The win snapped Cal’s six-game losing streak to UW. The Bears were the happy recipient of five UW turnovers. Cal dominated the total yards (481 to 259), time of possession (39:49 to 20:11) and first downs (28-15). The Bears finished 8-5, including a 55-36 win over Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Last week: Idle. Cal lost 45-24 at USC two weeks ago.

Star players:

QB David Webb is second in the nation among FBS players with 29 touchdown passes. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound senior averages 364.2 passing yards per game. He’s thrown eight interceptions and has been sacked 14 times. Webb has been held to fewer than 3oo yards in just one game. Oregon State limited him to 113 yards on 23-of-44 passing during a 47-44 overtime win for the Beavers. Webb played three seasons at Texas Tech before transferring to Cal.

WR Chad Hansen, who has missed the past two games due to a sprained ankle, leads the Pac-12 in receptions (59), receiving yards (770) and receiving yards per game (128.3). The 6-2, 195-pound junior is tied for second in the conference in average yards per catch (13.1) and tied for third with eight receiving TDs. Hansen played the first year of his college football career at Idaho State before transferring to Cal in 2014 and sitting out a season.

RB Khalfani Muhammad is fifth in the Pac-12 with 614 rushing yards. The 5-9, 175-pound senior averages 6.6 yards per carry and 87.7 yards per game. Muhammad ranks fifth on Cal’s career all-purpose yards list.

LB Devante Downs and LB Raymond Davison have a team-high tying 56 tackles.

By the numbers:

0 – Consecutive wins and defeats. The Golden Bears have alternated wins and losses all season.

2 – Wins this season against ranked teams. Cal beat then-No. 11 Texas 50-43 and then-No. 18 Utah 28-23.

41.2 – Cal’s scoring average, which ranks second in the Pac-12 behind Washington.

41.8 – Scoring average for Cal’s opponents, which ranks 11th in the conference.

536.5 – Cal’s yards per game, which ranks first in the Pac-12.