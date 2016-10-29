Lee Corso dons the Husky mascot head, much to the dismay of the Utah fans on hand.

SALT LAKE CITY — Three of the four panelists on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” broadcasting from the University of Utah campus on Saturday morning, picked the No. 4 Huskies to beat No. 17 Utah.

Lee Corso capped his prediction by putting on the Husky mascot head, much to the chagrin of the many Utah fans on hand.

Desmond Howard, the former Heisman winner from Michigan, was the only ESPN personality to pick the Utes.