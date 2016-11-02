UW's Jake Browning: "Good, put us at fifth — or wherever. We’ll keep playing."

All year, Washington players have done well at heeding coach Chris Petersen‘s orders to block out all “outside noise.”

They generally did so again Wednesday when asked about their No. 5 ranking in the College Football Playoff committee’s first poll of the season Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of football left to play,” UW quarterback Jake Browning said. “Good, put us at fifth — or wherever. We’ll keep playing and keep worrying about Cal.”

The Huskies (8-0, 5-0 Pac-12) are ranked No. 4 in the AP and coaches’ polls. That they were one spot behind one-loss Texas A&M was a surprising.

“I was like, ‘Oh, OK,'” UW receiver Dante Pettis said. “I didn’t know — who jumped us? … I didn’t know they (Texas A&M) were that close to us in the rankings or whatever. I really don’t pay much attention to that at all. I don’t know who’s where. I was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know they were having that good of a season.’ I was a little shocked, but we can’t really pay that much attention to it.”

UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith said he wasn’t even aware the CFP poll was coming out Tuesday.

“You know me,” he said, “I haven’t been paying attention to what the outside has been saying for a long time.”

Dante Pettis