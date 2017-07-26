HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — For the first time since the conference expanded in 2011, the Washington Huskies have been selected as the preseason favorites in the Pac-12 North.
UW, the defending conference champion, was a near-unanimous selection to win the division. Of the 52 media members who voted in the preseason poll, 49 chose the Huskies in the North.
Stanford, Washington State and Oregon each received one first-place vote in the North.
USC, meanwhile, is the favorite to win the Pac-12 title, with the Trojans receiving 28 votes to win the conference. Washington received 22 votes.
The poll comes out ahead of the annual Pac-12 media days, which begin here Wednesday morning.
Washington coach Chris Petersen is scheduled to appear live on the Pac-12 Network at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, followed by Jake Browning and Keishawn Bierria at 10:06 a.m.
