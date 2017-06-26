Two signees from the 2017 are not enrolled: Edmonds-Woodway defensive lineman Ali Gaye, a grayshirt candidate; and Jordan Lolohea, a linebacker from Salt Lake City who is taking his LDS mission.

A little more than a month before the start of fall camp, Washington coach Chris Petersen over the weekend welcomed onto campus the Huskies’ 2017 recruiting class, which is beginning its summer orientation program.

UW’s LEAP (Learning Experience Achievement Program) courses are designed to help student-athletes from all sports transition from high school to college.

Of the 18 recruits who signed in February, two are not enrolled for summer courses: Edmonds-Woodway defensive lineman Ali Gaye, a grayshirt candidate; and Jordan Lolohea, a linebacker from Salt Lake City who is taking his LDS mission.

The Huskies are expected to begin fall camp practices on or around July 31.

UW Class of 2017

Salvon Ahmed, RB, 6-0, 186, Juanita HS

Henry Bainivalu, OL, 6-6, 295, Skyline HS, Sammamish

Hunter Bryant, TE, 6-3, 240, Eastside Catholic HS, Sammamish

Terrell Bynum, WR, 6-1, 177, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Alex Cook, WR, 6-2, 180, Sheldon HS, Sacramento

Ali Gaye, DE, 6-6, 260, Edmonds-Woodway HS, Edmonds

Jake Haener, QB, 6-1, 188, Monte Vista HS, Danville, Calif.

Ty Jones*, WR, 6-4, 195, Provo HS, Provo, Utah

Jaxson Kirkland, OL, 6-7, 304, Jesuit HS, Portland

Jordan Lolohea, LB, 6-1, 247, East HS, Salt Lake City

Brandon McKinney, S, 6-0, 191, Lutheran HS, Orange, Calif.

Elijah Molden, CB, 5-11, 185, West Linn HS, West Linn, Ore.

Ariel Ngata, LB, 6-4, 210, Folsom HS, Folsom, Calif.

Cole Norgaard, OL, 6-5, 271, St. Mary’s HS, Stockton, Calif.

Cade Otton, LB, 6-5, 223, Tumwater HS, Tumwater

Keith Taylor, CB, 6-2, 180, Servite HS, Anaheim, Calif.

Joe Tryon, LB, 6-5, 240, Hazen HS, Renton

Joel Whitford*, P, 6-3, 200, Santa Barbara (Calif.) JC; Neerim South, Victoria, Australia

*enrolled earlier this year and participated in spring practices.